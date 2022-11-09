Cake Decorating Experience Returns to Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs

The fan-favorite Amorette’s Patisserie Cake Decorating Experience is returning next week to Disney Springs’ sweetest shop.

What’s Happening:

During this 90-minute hands-on experience, you will create your very own edible work of art in a small group setting. Learn from the talented Amorette’s Patisserie cast members as you decorate a classic Mickey Mouse Dome Cake. They’ll guide you through the decorating process from pouring glaçage to placing Mickey’s iconic ears, all while sharing tips and some behind-the-scenes stories about Amorette’s Patisserie.

At the end of class, you and your fellow artists will have a beautiful character cake to take home, along with a special send-off from the team.

You’ll also have a chance to purchase your favorite sweet treats from Amorette’s Patisserie before it opens for the day.

The experience is $199 plus tax, for up to two guests decorating one cake and includes all-you-care-to-enjoy beverages like specialty coffees, teas, water and select alcoholic beverages (available with valid ID). Reservations will be required.

Online bookings

Additional details will be released in the coming days on @DisneySprings

