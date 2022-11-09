Cake Decorating Experience Returns to Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs

The fan-favorite Amorette’s Patisserie Cake Decorating Experience is returning next week to Disney Springs’ sweetest shop.
What’s Happening:
- During this 90-minute hands-on experience, you will create your very own edible work of art in a small group setting. Learn from the talented Amorette’s Patisserie cast members as you decorate a classic Mickey Mouse Dome Cake. They’ll guide you through the decorating process from pouring glaçage to placing Mickey’s iconic ears, all while sharing tips and some behind-the-scenes stories about Amorette’s Patisserie.
- At the end of class, you and your fellow artists will have a beautiful character cake to take home, along with a special send-off from the team.
- You’ll also have a chance to purchase your favorite sweet treats from Amorette’s Patisserie before it opens for the day.
- The experience is $199 plus tax, for up to two guests decorating one cake and includes all-you-care-to-enjoy beverages like specialty coffees, teas, water and select alcoholic beverages (available with valid ID). Reservations will be required.
- Online bookings will begin November 14th for classes beginning November 16th.
- Additional details will be released in the coming days on @DisneySprings social media.
