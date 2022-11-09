Reimagined Favorites and Timeless Classics Come to Knott’s Merry Farm Beginning November 18th

Guests can enjoy the holidays at Knott's Merry Farm beginning November 18th and extending through January 8th. Every year during the joyous season, the park undergoes a complete transformation into a dazzling winter wonderland featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of beautiful garland and a variety of picturesque settings.

Knott's has released a list of all the festive merriment you can enjoy this year at Knott’s Merry Farm:

A variety of new shows are in store this year to celebrate the merriest season of all. The beloved ice show is reimagined for the 40th anniversary of Snoopy on Ice. Snoopy's Night Before Christmas will have all of the aspects that guests have come to love from the ice show, with special technological additions to make it more magical than ever.

will have all of the aspects that guests have come to love from the ice show, with special technological additions to make it more magical than ever. The Camp Snoopy Theatre debuts Best Wishes, a heartwarming tale of the Peanuts gang spreading the word of the true meaning of Christmas.

Yuletide cheer is in store with Home for the Holidays , where joyous merriment takes over the Calico Mine Stage with dancing and fun set to popular holiday tunes.

, where joyous merriment takes over the Calico Mine Stage with dancing and fun set to popular holiday tunes. In the intimate setting of Ghost Town's historic Bird Cage Theatre, the Knott's melodrama company brings to life Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol and a brand-new adaptation of a classic Christmas tale – The Gift of the Magi, 1885.

Knott's own vocal quartet, the Calico Carolers , transport guests back in time to a Victorian Christmas as they perform the season's songs throughout the streets of Ghost Town.

, transport guests back in time to a Victorian Christmas as they perform the season's songs throughout the streets of Ghost Town. In Calico Park, guests can be serenaded by the a capella group, The Sleigh Bells , with a soulful version of Christmas classics.

, with a soulful version of Christmas classics. At Fireman's BBQ, legendary Bluegrass Duo takes the stage with a variety of classic bluegrass hits and old favorites, and this Duo will have toes tappin' and hands clappin'!

A down-home dose of Christmas cheer is in store for those who join Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies for a foot-stompin' show with energetic music and comedy for the whole family.

for a foot-stompin' show with energetic music and comedy for the whole family. In Boardwalk Ballroom, the dance floor is open as the best swing bands around put their own spin on the season at the Tinsel Top Club .

. Nearby at Boardwalk BBQ, guests can enhance their meal with sounds from musical duo The Rockin’ Reindeer.

Every night during Merry Farm, the park comes alive as the lights of the season brighten the night. In Ghost Town, a magical Snow and Glow experience fills the buildings and paths with thousands of lights dancing to the beat of Christmas music while “snow” gently falls.

fills the buildings and paths with thousands of lights dancing to the beat of Christmas music while “snow” gently falls. The Wilderness Dance Hall joyously transforms into Santa's Christmas Cabin, where the entire family can create fond memories by taking photos with Santa Claus and his friends.

Throughout the park, guests can indulge in traditional holiday classics with a twist, including a Merry Farm favorite, crispy breaded turkey bites filled with perfectly seasoned stuffing and sweet cranberry sauce, or Prancer's pumpkin cheesecake roll funnel cake.

Knott's Christmas Crafts Village is back with dozens of local artisans selling their unique gifts, including chainsaw wood carvings and elegant glass blowing.

Knott’s Merry Farm will begin November 18th, 2022 and run through January 8th, 2023.