New Book “Marcy’s Journal: A Guide to Amphibia” Set To Take Guests Back To Fantastical World of Hit Disney Channel Series

A new book that is set to hit store shelves will soon take fans back to a land they discovered in the recent favorite hit Disney Channel series, Amphibia, courtesy of Marcy’s Journal.
- Fans of the hit Disney Channel series from creator Matt Braly, Amphibia, can soon head back to the world discovered in the show with the help of a new book, Marcy’s Journal: A Guide to Amphibia.
- This faithful recreation of Marcy's journal (from the show!) chronicles her adventures in Amphibia. Packed to the brim with new character insights, world-building lore, and untold stories, this book will be a must-own for any Amphibia fan.
- The Hardcover version features an exclusive The Land of Amphibia map by show creator and author Matt Braly.
- Braly even took to his own Instagram account to share his excitement for the new book, adding that holding a real piece of physical media “hits different.”
- Marcy’s Journal: A Guide to Amphibia is set to arrive in stores everywhere in both hardcover and softcover editions in December.
- Amphibia, a “frog-out-of-water” animated comedy series originally debuted on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Leaping into the fantastical world of Amphibia, the series chronicles the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy (voiced by Brenda Song) after she is magically transported to a rural marshland full of frog people and meets the excitable young frog Sprig Plantar and his family. Created and executive produced by Annie Award-winner Matt Braly (Gravity Falls), the series is inspired by his heritage, family and childhood trips to Bangkok, Thailand.
- Though the series is complete, the fan community for the show is still very active. You can catch up with the series in full, as it is now available on Disney+.
- As the series was winding down to its conclusion, we were able to share a few minutes with creator Matt Braly to discuss his creation. You can check that out below!
