BaubleBar Brings “Pinocchio,” “Fantasia” and Other Disney Classics to Their Jewelry Collection

The winter holidays are on all of our minds but it doesn’t need to be Christmas to share the gift of Disney magic! Of course if you’re checking off your seasonal gift list that’s okay too and shopDisney has a lovely assortment of BaubleBar jewelry featuring classic characters.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Brighten up a loved one’s day or bring some Disney fun to your jewelry collection with a new selection of earrings, a necklace and a ring set from BaubleBar.

This latest arrivals to shopDisney take a look back at some of the most classic stories in the Disney vault including: Pinocchio Dumbo Bambi Fantasia

The earrings are polished brass embellished with glass beads and colorful enamel to bring the beloved characters to life. Perfect for everyday wear or dressing up on special occasions, BaubleBar makes it easy to showcase your love of Disney all year long!

The Disney x BaubleBar collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pinocchio

Jiminy Cricket Earring by BaubleBar – Pinocchio

Decorated with colored stones

Faux pearl details

Post back

80% brass/ 18% glass / 2% enamel

Approx. 1 1/2'' H x 3/4'' W

Pinocchio Earrings by BaubleBar

Rhinestone accents

Faux pearl details

Goldtone details

Post back

70% brass / 25% enamel / 4% glass / 1% surgical steel

Approx. 2'' H x 3/4'' W

Dumbo

Dumbo Earrings by BaubleBar

Goldtone details and back

Accented with colored stones and cubic zirconia

Post back

62% brass / 15% enamel / 10% glass / 10% acrylic / 3% titanium

Approx. 2 1/2'' L x 1 1/4'' W

Dumbo Necklace by BaubleBar

Figural flying Dumbo pendant

Goldtone brass

Link chain with lobster clasp closure

80% brass / 20% glass

16'' L with 2'' extender

Pendant: 3/4'' L x 1 1/2'' W

Bambi

Bambi Earring Set by BaubleBar

Set includes three pairs of earrings

Bambi and Flower are hoop earrings

Butterfly earring has post back

89% brass / 8% epoxy / 2% glass / 1% steel

Bambi: approx. 1 1/2'' L x 3/4'' W

Flower: approx. 1'' L x 1/2'' W

Butterfly: approx. 1/2'' L x 1/2'' W

Thumper Earrings by BaubleBar – Bambi

Fuzzy pom detail

Post back

62% brass / 15% glass / 10% polyester / 5% acrylic / 5% glass / 3% surgical steel

Approx. 2 1/4'' H x 1'' W

Sorcerer Mickey/Fantasia

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Ring Set by BaubleBar – Fantasia

Set of two rings

Goldtone metal

Features Mickey Mouse icons and stars and moons icons

Available in ring sizes 6-8

95% zinc metal / 5% enamel

Approx. 1/3'' W

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Earrings by BaubleBar – Fantasia

Design features Sorcerer Mickey Mouse head dangling from a star

Post back

62% brass / 20% glass / 10% acrylic / 5% enamel / 3% titanium

Approx. 1 3/4'' H x 3/4'' W

If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!