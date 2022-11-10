BaubleBar Brings “Pinocchio,” “Fantasia” and Other Disney Classics to Their Jewelry Collection

The winter holidays are on all of our minds but it doesn’t need to be Christmas to share the gift of Disney magic! Of course if you’re checking off your seasonal gift list that’s okay too and shopDisney has a lovely assortment of BaubleBar jewelry featuring classic characters.
- Brighten up a loved one’s day or bring some Disney fun to your jewelry collection with a new selection of earrings, a necklace and a ring set from BaubleBar.
- This latest arrivals to shopDisney take a look back at some of the most classic stories in the Disney vault including:
- Pinocchio
- Dumbo
- Bambi
- Fantasia
- The earrings are polished brass embellished with glass beads and colorful enamel to bring the beloved characters to life. Perfect for everyday wear or dressing up on special occasions, BaubleBar makes it easy to showcase your love of Disney all year long!
- The Disney x BaubleBar collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $46-$54.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Pinocchio
Jiminy Cricket Earring by BaubleBar – Pinocchio
- Decorated with colored stones
- Faux pearl details
- Post back
- 80% brass/ 18% glass / 2% enamel
- Approx. 1 1/2'' H x 3/4'' W
Pinocchio Earrings by BaubleBar
- Rhinestone accents
- Faux pearl details
- Goldtone details
- Post back
- 70% brass / 25% enamel / 4% glass / 1% surgical steel
- Approx. 2'' H x 3/4'' W
Dumbo
- Goldtone details and back
- Accented with colored stones and cubic zirconia
- Post back
- 62% brass / 15% enamel / 10% glass / 10% acrylic / 3% titanium
- Approx. 2 1/2'' L x 1 1/4'' W
- Figural flying Dumbo pendant
- Goldtone brass
- Link chain with lobster clasp closure
- 80% brass / 20% glass
- 16'' L with 2'' extender
- Pendant: 3/4'' L x 1 1/2'' W
Bambi
Bambi Earring Set by BaubleBar
- Set includes three pairs of earrings
- Bambi and Flower are hoop earrings
- Butterfly earring has post back
- 89% brass / 8% epoxy / 2% glass / 1% steel
- Bambi: approx. 1 1/2'' L x 3/4'' W
- Flower: approx. 1'' L x 1/2'' W
- Butterfly: approx. 1/2'' L x 1/2'' W
Thumper Earrings by BaubleBar – Bambi
- Fuzzy pom detail
- Post back
- 62% brass / 15% glass / 10% polyester / 5% acrylic / 5% glass / 3% surgical steel
- Approx. 2 1/4'' H x 1'' W
Sorcerer Mickey/Fantasia
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Ring Set by BaubleBar – Fantasia
- Set of two rings
- Goldtone metal
- Features Mickey Mouse icons and stars and moons icons
- Available in ring sizes 6-8
- 95% zinc metal / 5% enamel
- Approx. 1/3'' W
Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Earrings by BaubleBar – Fantasia
- Design features Sorcerer Mickey Mouse head dangling from a star
- Post back
- 62% brass / 20% glass / 10% acrylic / 5% enamel / 3% titanium
- Approx. 1 3/4'' H x 3/4'' W
If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!