LEGOLAND California Guests Can Vote on What San Diego Landmarks Will Be Built in New Miniland U.S.A. Addition

Going along with the Election Day theme of this week, LEGOLAND California Resort is looking to “brick the vote!” Beginning today, fans can cast their ballots for which landmarks they’d like to see constructed entirely out of LEGO as part of the park’s newest addition to Miniland U.S.A. – San Diego.

What’s Happening:

Planned to be unveiled in spring of 2023, the family theme park’s Master Model Builders have begun construction, and need help from guests to identify the best landmarks, iconic structures and historical buildings in “America’s Finest City” to be created in LEGO form.

As the world’s first LEGO version of San Diego, Master Model Builders will draw inspiration from such areas as the Gaslamp District, Coronado, Del Mar and San Diego’s incredible coastline. The new land, which is already under construction, will feature prominent scenes, settings and themes that make up the city’s DNA.

The new San Diego LEGO section will join New York, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas and San Francisco, all located in Miniland U.S.A at the heart of the Park.

Guests excited to “brick the vote” and learn more about the new San Diego Miniland area are encouraged to follow the Resort’s official Instagram at @legolandcalifornia

What They’re Saying: