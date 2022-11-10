Official Trailer Released for “Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island” Documentary

Commemorating Native American Heritage Month, ABC Owned Television Stations have produced an hour-long documentary, Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island, streaming online beginning November 18th.

What’s Happening:

Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island is an hour-long documentary special that will inform viewers about Native sovereignty, the inherent authority of American tribes to govern themselves and honor and preserve their cultures and traditions.

Told through the lens and imagery of National Geographic Explorer and photographer Kiliii Yüyan, the special is produced by Nzinga Blake, Race and Culture executive producer at ABC Owned Television Stations, and edited by Tracy Quezada.

The documentary brings to life the July 2022 cover story for National Geographic magazine, " We Are Here