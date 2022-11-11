“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Comes to Disney Parks with Characters, Merchandise and More

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, bringing fans back to Wakanda. The film has also come to Disney Parks, letting guests meet the new Black Panther, pick up some new merchandise and try some flavors of Wakanda, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- At Avengers Campus in both Walt Disney Studios Park and Disney California Adventure, guests will be able to come face to face with the next warrior to take on the role of Black Panther.
- Guests at Disney California Adventure will also be able to come face to face with the chieftain of the Jabari clan himself, M’Baku.
- At the Hotel New York – the Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris Resort, guests can take advantage of a new photo opportunity or try several new Wakandan-inspired drinks at the Skyline Bar.
- In Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure park, guests can now enjoy dishes inspired by African cuisine and drink offerings at the new Flavors of Wakanda marketplace.
- Out in the Downtown Disney District, guests will find a special mural created by artist Nikkolas Smith.
- A limited release MagicBand+ inspired by the film is also available.
- There is also all kinds of exciting new Black Panther merchandise available at both resorts, including apparel, accessories and more.
