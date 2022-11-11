“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Comes to Disney Parks with Characters, Merchandise and More

Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters, bringing fans back to Wakanda. The film has also come to Disney Parks, letting guests meet the new Black Panther, pick up some new merchandise and try some flavors of Wakanda, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

@disneylandparis Découvrez à Marvel Avengers Campus le Super Héros qui reprend le rôle iconique de Black Panther” Et restez connectés pour découvrir les autres surprises que Disneyland Paris vous réserve à l’occasion de la sortie du film #BlackPanther #WakandaForever ! #AvengersCampusParis Head over to Marvel Avengers Campus to meet the Super Hero who’s taken on the iconic role of Black Panther. And stay connected to discover all the other amazing surprises Disneyland Paris has in store to mark the official release of the film #BlackPanther WakandaForever! #AvengersCampusParis ♬ son original – Disneyland Paris ✨

Guests at Disney California Adventure will also be able to come face to face with the chieftain of the Jabari clan himself, M’Baku.

At the Hotel New York – the Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris Resort, guests can take advantage of a new photo opportunity or try several new Wakandan-inspired drinks at the Skyline Bar.

In Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure park, guests can now enjoy dishes inspired by African cuisine and drink offerings at the new Flavors of Wakanda marketplace.

Out in the Downtown Disney

A limited release MagicBand+ inspired by the film is also available.

There is also all kinds of exciting new Black Panther merchandise available at both resorts, including apparel, accessories and more.