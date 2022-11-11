As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 14th-19th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 7th-12th:
- Monday, November 14
- Garth Brooks
- United States of Pies series: Tampa, Florida
- Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
- Tuesday, November 15
- Elton John
- United States of Pies: Denver, Colorado
- Jimmy Johnson (Swagger)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
- Wednesday, November 16
- United States of Pies: Boston, Massachusetts
- John Leguizamo (The Menu)
- Chef Deb Perelman (Thanksgiving recipes)
- Thursday, November 17
- Chris Hemsworth (Limitless with Chris Hemsworth)
- Joe Jonas (Devotion)
- United States of Pies series: Chicago, Illinois
- Danielle Steel (The Whittiers)
- Deals and Steals with ABC Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 18
- David Archuletta
- P!NK
- United States of Pies series finale
- Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel (Disenchanted)
- Saturday, November 19
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.