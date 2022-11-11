“GMA” Guest List: Elton John, Joe Jonas and More to Appear Week of November 14th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 14th-19th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 14th-19th:

  • Monday, November 14
    • Garth Brooks
    • United States of Pies series: Tampa, Florida
    • Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)
  • Tuesday, November 15
    • Elton John
    • United States of Pies: Denver, Colorado
    • Jimmy Johnson (Swagger)
    • Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
  • Wednesday, November 16
    • United States of Pies: Boston, Massachusetts
    • John Leguizamo (The Menu)
    • Chef Deb Perelman (Thanksgiving recipes) 
  • Thursday, November 17
    • Chris Hemsworth (Limitless with Chris Hemsworth)
    • Joe Jonas (Devotion)
    • United States of Pies series: Chicago, Illinois
    • Danielle Steel (The Whittiers)
    • Deals and Steals with ABC Tory Johnson
  • Friday, November 18
    • David Archuletta
    • P!NK
    • United States of Pies series finale
    • Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel (Disenchanted)
  • Saturday, November 19
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.