As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 14th-19th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 14th-19th:

Monday, November 14 Garth Brooks United States of Pies series: Tampa, Florida Freddie Highmore ( The Good Doctor )

Tuesday, November 15 Elton John United States of Pies: Denver, Colorado Jimmy Johnson ( Swagger ) Anya Taylor-Joy ( The Menu )

Wednesday, November 16 United States of Pies: Boston, Massachusetts John Leguizamo ( The Menu ) Chef Deb Perelman (Thanksgiving recipes)

Thursday, November 17 Chris Hemsworth ( Limitless with Chris Hemsworth ) Joe Jonas ( Devotion ) United States of Pies series: Chicago, Illinois Danielle Steel ( The Whittiers ) Deals and Steals with ABC Tory Johnson

Friday, November 18 David Archuletta P!NK United States of Pies series finale Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel ( Disenchanted )

Saturday, November 19 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.