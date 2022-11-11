This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 14th-18th:

Monday, November 14 Chris Hemsworth ( Limitless with Chris Hemsworth Meghann Fahy ( The White Lotus ) Musical Guests Måneskin

Tuesday, November 15 Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph ( Disenchanted Jenna Ortega ( Wednesday ) Musical Guests Bush

Wednesday, November 16 Kumail Nanjiani ( Welcome to Chippendales ) P!nk ( American Music Awards )

Thursday, November 17 Patrick Dempsey ( Disenchanted ) Nicholas Hoult ( The Menu Billy Gibbons sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones Musical Guests The Backseat Lovers

Friday, November 18 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.