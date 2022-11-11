“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Chris Hemsworth, Cast of “Disenchanted” and More to Appear Week of November 14th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of November 14th-18th:

  • Monday, November 14
  • Tuesday, November 15
    • Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph (Disenchanted)
    • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
    • Musical Guests Bush
  • Wednesday, November 16
    • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
    • P!nk (American Music Awards)
  • Thursday, November 17
    • Patrick Dempsey (Disenchanted)
    • Nicholas Hoult (The Menu)
    • Billy Gibbons sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
    • Musical Guests The Backseat Lovers
  • Friday, November 18
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.