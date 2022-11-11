Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC

The View Guests for the Week of November 14th-18th:

Monday, November 14 Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan joined by The New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey ( She Said )

Tuesday, November 15 Steve Martin and Harry Bliss ( Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions ) Fat Joe ( The Book of Jose: A Memoir )

Wednesday, November 16 John Leguizamo ( The Menu ) Julie Taymor (25th Anniversary of Broadway’s The Lion King )

Thursday, November 17 Danai Gurira ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) Garth Brooks

Friday, November 18 Tarana Burke (#metoo founder)



Stay in the Know:

The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.