GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 14th-18th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 14th-18th:

Monday, November 14 GMA3 Spotlight: Southern Smoke Festival Carol Craig (Founder and CEO of Sidus Space) Chelsey Luger celebrates National Native American Heritage Month ( The Seven Circles ) Lacey Chabert ( Haul Out the Holly )

Tuesday, November 15 GMA3 Spotlight: Jennifer Serrano and Vero Vasquez (Hispanic fashion designers) Rebecca Jarvis (ABC News chief business, economics and technology correspondent) Jimmy Johnson ( Swagger ) Paul Feig ( Cocktail Time! ) Gabriel Byrne ( Walking with Ghosts )

Wednesday, November 16 GMA3 Spotlight: Sofía Jirau (model) Phil Lipof speaks with Latin pop star Sebastián Yatra ALOK Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 17 GMA3 Spotlight: Lauren B’s Jr. Beauty Boot Camp Alexis McGill Johnson (CEO of Planned Parenthood) Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena ( The Book of Jose ) Rocsi Diazwith (Guide to holiday gifts)

Friday, November 18 GMA3 features bone marrow donor Rauw Alejandro CeCe Winans Jesse Williams ( Take Me Out )



