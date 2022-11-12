This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

From the deeply personal to the purely fun, Tamron Hall is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations.

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. Visit TamronHallShow for stations and air times.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of November 14th-18th:

Monday, November 14 – Are You Influenced Yet? Olivia Culpo with sisters Sophia and Aurora ( The Culpo Sisters ) Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, “aka Dr. Brian,” ( Influenced )

Tuesday, November 15 – Strong From The Inside Out Denise Austin and daughter Katie(Sports Illustrated video) Brooke Burke (“Longevity By Brooke Burke,” a plant-based, vegan superfood) Teddi Mellencamp ( The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ) All new products on Shop TamFam

Wednesday, November 16 Exclusive interview with Fat Joe ( The Book of Jose ) Bob The Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka ( We’re Here )

Thursday, November 17 Macy Gray ( The Reset ) Pinkey Cole ( The Pinky Cole Experience )

Friday, November 18 Marsai Martin ( Fantasy Football ) Melissa Joan Hart ( Santa Bootcamp ) Cece Winans and Alvin Love II ( Believe for It: Passing on Faith to the Next Generation ) Performance by Cece Winans: “Goodness of God.”



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.