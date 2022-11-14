ABC News Digital Announces “Buffalo: Healing From Hate”

ABC News Digital is presenting a digital collection of stories, videos, and photographs commemorating the six-month mark of the tragic mass shooting in Buffalo: Healing From Hate.

What’s Happening:

a series that chronicles the aftermath of the horrific mass shooting at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, which claimed the lives of 10 people. The project tells the story of the Buffalo community’s path to recovery since the racially motivated attack on May 14, 2022. ABC News Digital published a collection of stories, videos and photographs on Nov. 14 to mark the six-month anniversary.

The package includes an immersive, multimedia storytelling experience that delves into the personal and difficult journeys of some of the survivors and family members of those killed as they head into their first Thanksgiving since the shooting. It also includes video profiles of people who were in the store or who lost loved ones the day of the shooting and exclusive photo portraits of the survivors and the families of the victims by Malik Rainey, a local photographer in Buffalo on assignment for ABC News.

Digital story and video package chronicling a group of survivors and Buffalo residents. ABC News’ Buffalo: Healing From Hate series will continue to document the complex struggle for healing in Buffalo, conducting extensive on-the-ground reporting to document a community wrestling with tragedy and issues that predated the shooting.

series will continue to document the complex struggle for healing in Buffalo, conducting extensive on-the-ground reporting to document a community wrestling with tragedy and issues that predated the shooting. Bill Hutchinson is the lead reporter, and Alysha Webb is the lead video producer. Tom Liddy, Paul Shin, Kelly Harold and Shannon Sanders are the editorial leads.