“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Opens as Number 1 Movie in the World with $331.3 Million Worldwide

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened as the number one movie globally and at number one in all key international markets, delivering an estimated $331.3 million.

With $181 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened with the third highest domestic opening weekend of the pandemic era and the second highest domestic opening weekend of 2022 to date, making it the 13th highest opening weekend of all time.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also represents the highest November domestic opening of all-time, with the MCU now accounting for nine of the top 15 opening weekends ever.

$150.3 million haul represents the fifth highest international opening weekend during the pandemic era. had: Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Tenoch Huerta-Mejía, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

