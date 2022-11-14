Hulu + Live TV To Add 14 New Channels

Hulu has revealed over a dozen new channels that will be added to its Live TV lineup in the coming weeks, with additions like The Hallmark Channel and the Weather Channel.

What’s Happening:

Today, Hulu announced it is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV line-up including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV, and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network.

The new additions bolster Hulu + Live TV’s robust offering, providing viewers with a full, live and on-demand TV experience. The subscription now includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, national and local news, and entertainment, Hulu’s massive on-demand streaming library, award-winning Originals, next-day network TV shows, access to Disney+ ESPN

Last week, it was announced the streamer’s live TV service grew to 4.4 million total subscribers [10% year over year growth], cementing it as one of the largest in the U.S.

The launch schedule for the new channels is as follows: November 1 The Weather Channel – The Emmy Award-winning iconic global standard for all news and information related to weather, climate, and technology. For 11 consecutive years, Harris Poll has ranked The Weather Channel as the “TV News Brand of the Year.” Comedy.TV – A network dedicated to today’s funniest comedians, featuring a mix of live concert performances, talk shows, variety shows, sitcoms, game shows, movies, and original content including Funny You Should Ask and Comics Unleashed. November 14 Hallmark Channel – Hallmark Channel features an ambitious slate of new, original content, including movies and scripted series. It is also home to the popular annual holiday franchise Countdown to Christmas, which features a 24/7 lineup of holiday programming, including all-new original holiday movie premieres every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night throughout the season. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries – Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is a 24-hour cable network featuring a unique mix of new, original movies and acquired series focused on the lighter side of the suspense and mystery genres. The network also features its own annual holiday programming franchise, Miracles of Christmas. Hallmark Drama (with Entertainment Add-On) – Hallmark Drama showcases the rich legacy of the Hallmark Hall of Fame library and spotlights movies and series from Hallmark Media’s collection of original dramatic content. December 1 Vevo Pop – Vevo Pop features 24/7 programming of the latest top charting music videos from the biggest Pop artists, such as Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello and more. Vevo Hip-Hop – Curated by Vevo’s in-house experts, Vevo Hip-Hop showcases the best music videos from trap to rap, including artists such as Lil Baby, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and more. Vevo Country – Vevo Country boasts nothing but 24/7 hit music videos from the biggest Country artists, from Luke Combs to Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown. Vevo ‘80s – Tune in to Vevo ‘80s to enjoy music videos from your favorite ‘80s artists across all genres, from Bon Jovi, to Whitney Houston, to Cyndi Lauper and more. Vevo ‘90s – From grunge to gangsta to boy bands, the biggest music videos of the ‘90s are found here. Artists featured on Vevo ‘90s include Nirvana, Mariah Carey, TLC, Backstreet Boys, and more. Vevo Holiday – Vevo’s largest holiday TV lineup to date features carefully curated, 24-hour programming ranging from traditional Christmas music, such as “Silent Night” and “O Holy Night”, to holiday classics, such as “Winter Wonderland” and “Let It Snow!”, and newer hits, such as “Mistletoe” and “Santa Tell Me.” TheGrio Television Network – A television network bringing viewers award-winning television shows, movies, sports, news, documentaries, and specials focusing on the African American consumer. JusticeCentral.TV – A network dedicated to Emmy Award-winning Judges and Emmy Award-nominated court shows, legal news, and the world’s biggest trials. The Weather Channel en Español – America’s first and only Spanish-language version of the iconic global standard for all news and information related to weather, climate, and technology



What They’re Saying:

Reagan Feeney, SVP, Live TV Content Programming and Partnerships for Hulu: “We have been listening to our subscribers and are thrilled to bring some of their most requested channels to our service just in time for the holidays. With these additions, Hulu + Live TV continues to be one of the most valuable live TV streaming destinations on the market, offering subscribers access to more than 85 live channels and entire on-demand content libraries from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.”