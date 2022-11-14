Disney+ Shares Trailer For New Documentary “If These Walls Could Sing”

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming Disney original documentary from Mary McCartney that takes a look at an iconic recording studio, If These Walls Could Sing.

Disney+ has unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming Disney Documentary feature, If These Walls Could Sing.

From Mary McCartney, the film takes an in-depth look at Abbey Road Studios and is coming to the streamer after making its debut at Telluride Film Festival. The culmination of years of research, the film is Mary’s personal love letter to a place which not only fostered her dad’s (Sir Paul McCartney) creative work, but also countless numbers of the most talented artists from around the globe.

Featuring stories from the likes of Jimmy Page, Kate Bush, Noel Gallagher, John Williams, Celeste, Elton John, Giles Martin, Shirley Bassey, Liam Gallagher, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney and even the studios’ microphone custodian of over 50 years, Lester Smith.

If These Walls Could Sing is a passionate account of the world’s first purpose-built recording studio spanning 91 years. From our beginnings recording the greats of classical music, to hosting dance hall and big band stars, witnessing the birth of British rock & roll, producing a prolific string of hits in the 1960s, facilitating Oscar-winning film scores and seeing the rise of hip-hop idols. If These Walls Could Sing brings to life the magic that continues to echo within the walls of No. 3 Abbey Road.

