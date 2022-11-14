Jaleo at Disney Springs to Host Chef’s Dinner at Jaleo Academy

On December 1 and 15, Jaleo at Disney Springs will host a Chef’s Dinner at Jaleo Academy, where guests are invited to immerse themselves in the authentic flavors of Spain with an intimate four-course dinner led by Jaleo’s team of expert chefs and mixologists.
- Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests will be greeted with drinks and an assortment of Jaleo’s award-winning tapas before enjoying an hour of chef demonstrations with savory recipes easily replicated at home, including Gazpacho Remolacha, Butifarra Casera and Tarta de Queso Vasca.
- As guests indulge in the spirit and rich flavors of Spanish cuisine, Jaleo’s team of mixologists will act as the group’s personal bartenders for the evening, while performing a variety of cocktail and spirit demos for guests.
- These personalized experiences will take place in a private dining room located on the second floor of Jaleo.
- Tickets are limited and can be purchased here, starting at $250 per guest and include all beverages, food and gratuity.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning