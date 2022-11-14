Jaleo at Disney Springs to Host Chef’s Dinner at Jaleo Academy

On December 1 and 15, Jaleo at Disney Springs will host a Chef’s Dinner at Jaleo Academy, where guests are invited to immerse themselves in the authentic flavors of Spain with an intimate four-course dinner led by Jaleo’s team of expert chefs and mixologists.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., guests will be greeted with drinks and an assortment of Jaleo’s award-winning tapas before enjoying an hour of chef demonstrations with savory recipes easily replicated at home, including Gazpacho Remolacha, Butifarra Casera and Tarta de Queso Vasca.

As guests indulge in the spirit and rich flavors of Spanish cuisine, Jaleo’s team of mixologists will act as the group’s personal bartenders for the evening, while performing a variety of cocktail and spirit demos for guests.

These personalized experiences will take place in a private dining room located on the second floor of Jaleo.

