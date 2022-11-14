Len Goodman Leaving “Dancing with the Stars” After Season 31

Len Goodman will be leaving Dancing with the Stars after the ongoing 31st season of the hit series, the judge announced Monday night.

During Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars live stream on Disney+

live stream on Goodman expressed his gratitude and his excitement for the upcoming finale of the current season: “It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show. I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

Goodman has been a part of Dancing with the Stars since 2005.

About Dancing with the Stars:

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and the aforementioned Len Goodman.

is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and the aforementioned Len Goodman. After an impressive 30 seasons on ABC

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.