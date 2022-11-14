New “Willow” Featurette Provides Insight from the Cast of the Upcoming Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm has shared a new featurette for the upcoming series Willow, giving plenty of insight from the cast and creators.
- The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne.
- Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.
- The new featurette features insight from:
- Executive Producer Ron Howard
- Executive Producer Jonathan Kasdan
- Warwick Davis
- Christian Slater
- Tony Revolori
- Joanne Whaley
- Erin Kellyman
- Ruby Cruz
- Check out the featurette below:
More on Willow:
- As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk (Heartland), Amar Chadha-Patel (Aladdin), Ellie Bamber (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock) and Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).
- Director of the original film, Ron Howard, will be executive producing the sequel series. The director role has gone through a few hands, but now seems to be in the hands of Stephen Woolfenden.
- In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien stories Lucas loved. Much like a lot of films of the 1980s, Willow was not too well received at the time, but has since become a cult classic.
- The original film, Willow, is now available to stream on Disney+. Willow, the original series, is set to make its debut on November 30th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now