New “Willow” Featurette Provides Insight from the Cast of the Upcoming Disney+ Series

Lucasfilm has shared a new featurette for the upcoming series Willow, giving plenty of insight from the cast and creators.

The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne.

Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.

The new featurette features insight from: Executive Producer Ron Howard Executive Producer Jonathan Kasdan Warwick Davis Christian Slater Tony Revolori Joanne Whaley Erin Kellyman Ruby Cruz

Check out the featurette below:

More on Willow:

As with the original film, the series stars Warwick Davis reprising the titular role, and he is joined this time by Dempsey Bryk ( Heartland ), Amar Chadha-Patel ( Aladdin ), Ellie Bamber ( The Nutcracker and the Four Realms ), Tony Revolori ( Spider-Man: Homecoming ), Ruby Cruz ( Castle Rock ) and Erin Kellyman ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ).

In 1988, George Lucas teamed with director Ron Howard and Return of the Jedi co-star Warwick Davis to create Willow, a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the Tolkien

co-star Warwick Davis to create , a fantasy adventure heavily influenced by the The original film, Willow, is now available to stream on Disney+ Willow, the original series, is set to make its debut on November 30th.