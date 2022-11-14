Take Off for Neverland with The “Peter Pan” Collection from Rock ‘Em Socks

Disney fans who want to keep their feet warm during the cold months but still proudly display their love of all things Disney should stop by Rock ‘Em Socks. The online retailer has launched a new collection inspired by Peter Pan and with a dozen designs to choose from (yes, that’s 12) there’s something here for everyone.

If you’ve been reading Laughing Place for a while you likely already know how much we love Rock ‘Em Socks and their Disney inspired footwear fashions.

From Peter and the Darling children to Captain Hook and Mr. Smee, all of your favorite characters are featured across this colorful collection. And don’t worry, Tinker Bell and Tick-Tock Croc make an appearance too so you can wear the complete story everywhere you go.

Rock ‘Em Socks sell for $19.99 per pair and are available in three sizes: S/M (Men's shoe sizes: 6-8.5) L/XL (Men’s shoe sizes: 9-13) Youth (Shoe sizes: 2-5.5)

There’s also a pack of 5 Peter Pan socks (5 different designs) that normally sell $100 but are currently on sale for $79.99.

The entire 12 design collection is available now and links to some of our favorite designs can be found below.

Free Shipping for the Holidays:

Get a jump start on Black Friday shopping and enjoy free shipping at Rock ‘Em Socks. Enter the code BLKNOV at checkout for free shipping on your order!

Can’t decide on just one pair? Get five pre-select sets highlighting beloved characters in poster style and allover prints.

Speaking of poster style, how perfect is this pair? Peter, Wendy, John and Michael fly through the air while Hook and Smee desperately try to get away from the crocodile! Oh and the mermaids make a cameo too. If these aren’t your style, check out the Neverland Map design that includes Skull Rock.

If you love allover style prints Hook, Peter and Tinker Bell have patterns dedicated to them while the Darling children and Captain Hook are featured alongside Peter Pan.

For fans who’d rather have one large picture of their favorite hero (or villain) there are three styles to choose from featuring Peter, Tink and the baddie, Hook.

