“Luca” Expansion Coming to Pizzeria Bella Notte Restaurant at Disneyland Paris

Inspired by the Pixar film Luca, a touch of Italy is coming to Disneyland Paris as work is underway on an expansion of Pizzeria Bella Notte Restaurant.

Since its opening in 1992, Fantasyland is a vibrant homage to the European fairy tales and storytellers, a timeless place where the magic of animation meets the architectural styles and cultures of the countries they are inspired from.

Pizzeria Bella Notte is no exception with its peaceful and romantic atmosphere which pays homage to various regions of Italy.

This iconic restaurant features nods to the classic Disney stories Lady and the Tramp Fantasia and will now be home to another classic that has charmed families around the world: Pixar’s Luca.

When the opportunity to expand the restaurant arose, Imagineers naturally thought about the fan-favorite sea monster to add to the variety of characters represented in the Park.

This new themed area will bring a seaside atmosphere with lots of details and objects evoking the local fishing culture and cuisine that you can find in Luca’s home town of Portorosso, in addition to providing further space for guests to enjoy Italian specialties.

