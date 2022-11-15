Tickets Available for “Strange World” at the El Capitan Theatre with Special Events Prior to Showings

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s Strange World at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Before each showtime, El Capitan will have a “Mickey and Minnie Snowtacular Show” to kick off the holidays.

Guests can enjoy festive holiday classics performed live during the “Mickey and Minnie Snowtacular Show” before each showing of “Strange World” starting November 22.

The theatre is offering a “Cookies and Cocoa” event with an appearance by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse only available Saturdays and Sundays starting November 26. The event ticket includes: One movie ticket to the 9:30am showtime of “Strange World” One Ghirardelli Cookie or Brownie One Ghirardelli small Hot Cocoa or Coffee 10% Disney Merch Discount at Disney Studio Store Hollywood

Guests are invited to bring their autograph book and camera to make the most of the fun festivities. Call 1-800-DISNEY-6 to book. Reservations are required and availability is limited.

The El Capitan Theatre will host an Opening Night Fan Event for Strange World on November 22 at 7pm.

Tickets are $50 and include a tote, credential with lanyard, notebook, 64oz. popcorn and 20oz. bottled beverage.

Attendees can take photos at the “Strange World”-themed photo op in the theatre’s lower lounge and a holiday-themed photo op in the lobby.

The theatre is participating in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive supporting Toys for Tots from November 22 to December 11.

All El Capitan Theatre ticketed guests who donate a new, unwrapped toy with a minimum value of $10 will receive one free small popcorn.

Daily showtimes for Strange World starting November 23 are 9:30am, 12:45pm, 4:00pm, 7:15pm with additional 10:30pm showings November 23-27. Showtimes are subject to change.

Showtimes are subject to change. Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com

Open Caption Screenings are available November 30 at 7:15pm and December 10 at 4:00pm.