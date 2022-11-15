Tickets on Sale Now for Walt Disney Animation’s “Strange World”

Tickets are now on sale for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure Strange World.
- Disney Animation has a rich tradition of bringing favorite films to the big screen in time for Thanksgiving—from 2016’s Moana and 2019’s Frozen 2 to last year’s Oscar winner Encanto.
- This year, moviegoers can see the epic movie Strange World exclusively in theaters starting November 23. You can get your tickets here.
- A new clip is now available featuring the Clade family’s three-legged, perpetually happy dog, Legend, who would do anything for his humans and a blue blobby creature they call Splat.
- Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.
- The voice cast includes:
- Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission
- Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger
- Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure
- Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things
- Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world
- Helmed by director Don Hall and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen, and produced by Roy Conli, Strange World releases November 23, 2022.