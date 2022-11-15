Tickets on Sale Now for Walt Disney Animation’s “Strange World”

Tickets are now on sale for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure Strange World.

Disney Animation has a rich tradition of bringing favorite films to the big screen in time for Thanksgiving—from 2016's Moana and 2019's Frozen 2 to last year's Oscar winner Encanto.

This year, moviegoers can see the epic movie Strange World exclusively in theaters starting November 23. You can get your tickets here

A new clip is now available featuring the Clade family's three-legged, perpetually happy dog, Legend, who would do anything for his humans and a blue blobby creature they call Splat.