“20/20” Reports on How an Unexpected Friendship Led to the Murder of a Wealthy Texas Businessman

ALL-NEW TRUE CRIME | “There’s a murder of a wealthy businessman. There’s lies, deceit… there’s everything.”



Who is behind the murder? What does a secret recording reveal?



The new 20/20 with @JohnQABC drops Friday at 9/8c on @ABC. Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/ZGewROYa0o pic.twitter.com/stMojUBlxv