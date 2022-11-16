Celebrate the 15th Anniversary of “Enchanted” With a Watch Party on November 17

Join D23 and ABC for a watch party to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Enchanted. This will be taking place November 17th at 8/7c on ABC and streaming on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Join D23 and ABC to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Disney’s fantastical fan favorite Enchanted, as we revisit this fairy tale come true with director Kevin Lima.

Starting at 5 p.m. PST on Twitter at @DisneyD23 to celebrate this beloved film with behind-the-scenes trivia and classic moments.

Watch The Wonderful World of Disney: Enchanted on November 17 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC, and share your own Enchanted Watch Party with @DisneyD23 by live tweeting using #D23Enchanted.

To continue this enchanting celebration, catch Disenchanted streaming only on Disney+ beginning November 18.

About Enchanted:

For princess-to-be Giselle (Amy Adams), life is a fairy tale—until she’s banished from the animated land of Andalasia and thrust into the very unmagical, live-action world of modern-day Manhattan.

When a cynical, no-nonsense divorce lawyer (Disney Legend Patrick Dempsey) comes to her aid, little does he realize that this joyful, wide-eyed innocent is about to enchant him.

About Disenchanted:

It’s been over 10 years since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life.

Unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever.

Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy.

Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

You can stream this new release starting November 18 on Disney+.