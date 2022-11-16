LEGOLAND California Will Offer Big Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

LEGOLAND California is joining in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. This will include annual passes, vacation packages, and single-day passes.
What's Happening:
- LEGOLAND California Resort joins the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun with awesome deals of its own.
- Starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the family theme Park in Carlsbad, CA is offering huge deals to the Park, LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel exclusively through its website.
Bricktastic Deals Include:
- Annual Passes: Save up to $100 on Annual Passes, valid for a year of admission to LEGOLAND Park, SEA LIFE aquarium and Water Park, with discounts on dining, shopping, and LEGOLAND Resort Hotels.
- Vacation Packages: Save up to 50% on vacation packages at LEGOLAND Hotel or LEGOLAND Castle Hotel, which include 2-Day admission tickets to LEGOLAND California theme park. Valid on stays select nights from Jan. 8 through May 26, 2023.
- Single-Day Tickets: Save 50% on LEGOLAND + SEA LIFE Hopper Tickets ($69.50 each), valid for admission to LEGOLAND Park and SEA LIFE aquarium from Jan. 1 through March 17, 2023 (plus option to add a second day for only $12.50).
- Family vacation planners and savvy shoppers can sign up now at https://www.legoland.com/california/ to receive exclusive access to these deals before they become available to the general public. Each LEGOLAND California offer is limited and may sell out quickly.