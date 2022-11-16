LEGOLAND California Will Offer Big Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

LEGOLAND California is joining in on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. This will include annual passes, vacation packages, and single-day passes.

What's Happening:

LEGOLAND California Resort joins the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun with awesome deals of its own.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the family theme Park in Carlsbad, CA is offering huge deals to the Park, LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel exclusively through its website.

Bricktastic Deals Include: