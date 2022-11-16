Book Signing for “Star Wars: The High Republic – Convergence” Taking Place at Barnes & Noble in Union Square with Author Zoraida Córdova

Barnes & Noble in Union Square, New York will be hosting a book launch event celebrating the release of Star Wars: The High Republic – Convergence.
What’s Happening:
- Barnes & Noble – Union Square is hosting a book launch event featuring acclaimed author Zoraida Córdova and her new novel Star Wars: Convergence, the first adult novel in “The High Republic: Phase II: Quest of the Jedi.”
- Zoraida Córdova will appear in conversation with bestselling author Alex Segura (Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall).
- Following the panel, attendees will have a chance to get their copy of Star Wars: Convergence signed and personalized by the author.
- The event will take place on Monday, November 21st at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square.
- Event tickets include Admission + one copy of the Star Wars: The High Republic – Convergence B&N Exclusive Edition. You can purchase tickets here.
- Star Wars: Convergence will be published on Tuesday, November 22nd, which means attendees have the opportunity to get a copy of the book a day before it officially releases!
