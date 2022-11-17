Central Florida Water Parks Closed on November 17 Due to Cooler Weather

Central Florida is seeing some cooler temperatures today, November 17, and the water parks have decided to close.
What's Happening:
- Central Florida is known for warm weather and sunshine, but from time to time we will get some cooler temperatures.
- For those visiting from up north, this may seem warm still, but for Floridians, they are pulling out the coats.
- Both Aquatica and Blizzard Beach have decided to close today, November 17.
- According to the Aquatica website, they will reopen tomorrow, November 18.
- According to the Walt Disney World website, Blizzard Beach will be closed both today, November 17, and tomorrow, November 18.
