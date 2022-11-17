“Sofia the First” Creator Craig Gerber Extends Overall Deal with Disney Branded Television, Spinoff Series in Development

Emmy Award winner Craig Gerber (Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor) has extended his overall development deal with Disney Branded Television, and is developing a Sofia the First spin-off series.

What’s Happening:

Gerber, the creative force behind Disney's acclaimed series Sofia the First , Elena of Avalor and its newest hit Firebuds , has extended his overall development deal with Disney Branded Television.

Gerber also wrote the television movie that launched Disney's first little girl princess, Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess, which debuted 10 years ago on November 18th, 2012 and remains TV's #1 cable telecast of all time among Girls 2-5.

Under the extended agreement, Gerber is developing a Sofia the First spinoff series set in Royal Prep Academy, a school for princes and princesses in the fictional kingdom of Enchancia. This is his second series in development for Disney Branded Television through his production banner, Electric Emu.

Gerber also has a previously announced series in development at Disney with Kris Wimberly (Elena of Avalor, Firebuds) about a time-traveling treasure hunter who recovers lost family treasures. The series is created by Wimberly and will be executive-produced by both Wimberly and Gerber.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess, Disney Junior will be presenting special airings of the record-breaking TV movie all weekend long, from Friday, November 18th–Sunday, November 20th.

