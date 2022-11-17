Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will air live on Saturday, December 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC. There will be a star-studded line-up and has expanded to Disneyland Resort.

What's Happening:

ABC and dick clark productions announced today that Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 has expanded to Disneyland Resort in California and will return once again to Times Square and beyond, headlined by 18-time host and executive producer of the show, Ryan Seacrest.

Actress and producer Liza Koshy will return as co-host in Times Square alongside Seacrest.

Country artist Jessie James Decker will also join the duo in Times Square as the Powerball co-host for her fourth consecutive year.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air on December 31, live on ABC, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Disneyland:

Disneyland will become this year’s inaugural host destination and home to an additional Rockin’ Eve celebration with veteran hostess and award-winning multi platinum-selling artist Ciara overseeing festivities at the Happiest Place on Earth.

The Disneyland segments will be pre-taped prior to the New Year's holiday.

This year’s broadcast event will also kick off Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, which will commemorate the global impact of Disney’s storytelling, experiences, and fans and set the stage for the next 100 years of Disney magic.

Beginning Jan. 27, 2023, Disneyland Resort will be the place where wonder comes to life, with special limited-time offerings taking place throughout the year, plus two all-new nighttime spectaculars.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: