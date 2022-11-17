New Teaser Trailer for Pixar’s “Elemental” Released

This morning, Pixar Animation Studios has treated fans to a new teaser for their upcoming film Elemental.

Having previously revealed concept art and some casting details earlier this year, Pixar has now unveiled a teaser trailer for Elemental .

. The short clip introduces the world of the film as well as our two main protagonists.

Along the way, there’s plenty of the beautiful animation and fun gags we expect from Pixar.

is set to hit theatres June 16th, 2023. Take a look at the teaser below:

A new poster for the film was also released:

About Elemental