New Teaser Trailer for Pixar’s “Elemental” Released

This morning, Pixar Animation Studios has treated fans to a new teaser for their upcoming film Elemental.
What’s Happening:
- Having previously revealed concept art and some casting details earlier this year, Pixar has now unveiled a teaser trailer for Elemental.
- The short clip introduces the world of the film as well as our two main protagonists.
- Along the way, there’s plenty of the beautiful animation and fun gags we expect from Pixar.
- Elemental is set to hit theatres June 16th, 2023.
- Take a look at the teaser below:
- A new poster for the film was also released:
About Elemental
- Inspired by Director Peter Sohn’s (The Good Dinosaur) childhood in New York, Elemental journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire, water, land and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.
- Mamoudou Athie will voice Wade while Leah Lewis will play Ember.