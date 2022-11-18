First Look at H.E.R. and Josh Groban in “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

People.com has revealed exclusive clips of H.E.R. and Josh Groban starring as Belle and Beast in the upcoming ABC special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
What’s Happening:
- In the clip of H.E.R., fans first see the Enchanted Rose sitting on a table that's propping up an electric guitar trimmed in gold. As footsteps approach, the "Could've Been" singer struts into the dimly lit room while sporting a chic pantsuit in Belle's signature gold. She picks up the guitar and reveals a floor-length train draped from her jacket, evoking the Disney princess's iconic silhouette. She grabs the rose-printed guitar pick and plays the intro of the movie's titular song, singing the opening words: "Tale as old as time…"
- For Groban’s promo clip, the 41-year-old "You Raise Me Up" singer enters and grabs The Beast's blue cape from a coat rack next to the Enchanted Rose, twirling it over his shoulders. He then picks up the Enchanted Mirror before continuing the lyrics: "Beauty and the Beast."
- Both clips can be seen over at People.com.
- Other announced cast members include:
- Rita Moreno as the Narrator
- Martin Short as Lumière
- David Alan Grier as Cogsworth
- Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts
- Leo Abelo Perry as Chip
- Joshua Henry as Gaston
- Rizwan Manji as LeFou
- Jon Jon Briones as Maurice.
- Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the highly anticipated two-hour reimagining of the beloved story of Beauty and the Beast will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and will air Thursday, December 15th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and on Disney+ the next day.
- Jon M. Chu set to executive produce the special, and Hamish Hamilton set to direct the special.
- Jamal Sims is serving as executive producer and choreographer. Set design is by Julio Himede with costumes by Marina Toybina (The Masked Singer).
- The Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Original Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records is available to pre-save now and will be released on the same day the special debuts, December 15th.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now