First Look at H.E.R. and Josh Groban in “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

People.com has revealed exclusive clips of H.E.R. and Josh Groban starring as Belle and Beast in the upcoming ABC special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

What’s Happening:

In the clip of H.E.R., fans first see the Enchanted Rose sitting on a table that's propping up an electric guitar trimmed in gold. As footsteps approach, the "Could've Been" singer struts into the dimly lit room while sporting a chic pantsuit in Belle's signature gold. She picks up the guitar and reveals a floor-length train draped from her jacket, evoking the Disney princess's iconic silhouette. She grabs the rose-printed guitar pick and plays the intro of the movie's titular song, singing the opening words: "Tale as old as time…"

For Groban’s promo clip, the 41-year-old "You Raise Me Up" singer enters and grabs The Beast's blue cape from a coat rack next to the Enchanted Rose, twirling it over his shoulders. He then picks up the Enchanted Mirror before continuing the lyrics: "Beauty and the Beast."

Both clips can be seen over at People.com

Other announced cast members include: Rita Moreno as the Narrator Martin Short as Lumière David Alan Grier as Cogsworth Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts Leo Abelo Perry as Chip Joshua Henry as Gaston Rizwan Manji as LeFou Jon Jon Briones as Maurice.

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the highly anticipated two-hour reimagining of the beloved story of Beauty and the Beast will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and will air Thursday, December 15th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and on Disney+. Jon M. Chu set to executive produce the special, and Hamish Hamilton set to direct the special.

Jamal Sims is serving as executive producer and choreographer. Set design is by Julio Himede with costumes by Marina Toybina ( The Masked Singer ).

). The Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Original Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records is available to pre-save now