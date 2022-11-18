Lids x Marvel Launch New Collaboration Featuring “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Other Marvel Franchises

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and many other Marvel comics and movie characters are coming to Lids as part of a new collaboration.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Global sports retailer Lids has teamed up with Marvel

Longtime fans and those newly obsessed with Marvel franchises will have plenty of awesome styles to choose from that feature The Avengers Spider-Man Guardians of the Galaxy X-Men

But that’s not all. The Lids x Marvel collection Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

. Marvel characters and motifs will be emblazoned on snapback hats, with additional headwear and apparel scheduled to roll out through the remainder of the year.

The complete assortment will be available in both adult and youth sizing.

Select items have already landed at Lids retail stores and will soon be available online.

Where to Shop:

Select Lids x Marvel products will be available for purchase beginning November 2 at Lids retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and Europe

The collection will also be available soon on: Lids.com LidsHatDrop.com Amazon.com

Additional product drops will be available throughout the remainder of the year. Visit blog.lids.com

What They’re Saying: