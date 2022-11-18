Lids x Marvel Launch New Collaboration Featuring “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Other Marvel Franchises

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and many other Marvel comics and movie characters are coming to Lids as part of a new collaboration.
What’s Happening:
- Global sports retailer Lids has teamed up with Marvel for an exciting new collaboration inspired by fan favorite superheroes!
- Longtime fans and those newly obsessed with Marvel franchises will have plenty of awesome styles to choose from that feature
- The Avengers
- Spider-Man
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- X-Men
- But that’s not all. The Lids x Marvel collection will also feature products showcasing characters from the latest MCU film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- Marvel characters and motifs will be emblazoned on snapback hats, with additional headwear and apparel scheduled to roll out through the remainder of the year.
- The complete assortment will be available in both adult and youth sizing.
- Select items have already landed at Lids retail stores and will soon be available online.
Where to Shop:
- Select Lids x Marvel products will be available for purchase beginning November 2 at Lids retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and Europe
- The collection will also be available soon on:
- Additional product drops will be available throughout the remainder of the year. Visit blog.lids.com to find a retail location near you.
What They’re Saying:
- Michael Curmi, Vice President of Marketing at Lids: “Like many of us, Lids consumers are huge fans of Marvel, and through this collaboration, we’re looking forward to further uniting Marvel fans with hat enthusiasts. This collection is the first of many exciting things to come as we plan to continue expanding this collaboration in the future and offer additional opportunities for consumers to connect with both Marvel and Lids.”
- Paul Gitter, Executive Vice President, Global Brand Commercialization, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing: “Marvel and Lids aim to empower consumers to showcase their individuality and unlock their inner Super Hero. Collaborating with one of today’s leading global sports retailers allows us to further enhance our lifestyle offerings – ensuring Marvel fans are engaged and stylish while representing their favorite Marvel characters.”