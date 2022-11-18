Minor League Baseball Mascots Get Marvel Upgrade on “Defenders of the Diamond” Hats from New Era

Heroes can come from anywhere including Minor League Baseball communities! Marvel and MiLB are celebrating the “Defenders of the Diamond” with a new look for team mascots that will be featured on special merchandise The first first launch comes in the form of baseball caps (naturally) from New Era.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year Minor League Baseball (MiLB) teamed up with Marvel to give the franchise mascots a heroic makeover.

A total of 96 baseball teams joined the “Defenders of the Diamond” campaign

But Defend the Diamond didn’t stop with the temporary transformation. New Era also got in on the collab and is now bringing Marvel-inspired designs to fans on their classic 59FIFTY baseball caps.

42 mascots have been revealed and guests can browse the current assortment that features teams like: Rochester Red Wings St. Paul Saints Fresno Grizzlies Arkansas Travelers Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Hillsboro Hops And Many More

The hats feature the special Marvel Mascot Logo on the front, the New Era logo on the side and Minor League Baseball logo on the back. As always the interior stitching is covered with black ribbon bearing the “59FIFTY” wording, and the top of the bill has a 59FIFTY gold sticker.

The first wave of the collection can be found on the New Era website. Each hat sells for $41.99 and is available in fractional sizes between 7-8.

Links to some of our favorite designs can be found below.

All 96 participating MiLB teams will wear full uniforms featuring the Marvel-designed logos for at least one “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond”-themed game in 2023 and 2024!