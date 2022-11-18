For those who have been waiting for Mickey’s Toontown to reopen at Disneyland Park, an official opening date has now been given.

What's Happening:

Today is Mickey and Minnie's birthday, and what better way to celebrate than by announcing the reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park?

Mark your calendars for March 8, 2023.

The following information was brought to us by Disney Parks Blog

The reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will provide open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unwind, starting with CenTOONial Park, the first space guests will see when they enter the land. CenTOONial Park will be anchored by two new interactive play experiences; a beautiful fountain featuring water tables designed for play that invite guests to have a sensory experience, plus a nearby dreaming tree with sculpted tree roots providing an opportunity for children to crawl and explore.

Mickey’s Toontown will be home to the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Inside the El CapiTOON Theater, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will put you in the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey and Minnie, where you’ll board a train with Goofy as the engineer.

One magical moment after the next leads you to a zany, out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns that the entire family will enjoy!

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on Jan. 27, when the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration comes to life at Disneyland Resort

Over in Goofy’s neck of the woods, you’ll find Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard, as shown in this new aerial rendering of the area.

Dedicated to all things play, Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard incorporates a whimsical sound garden where kids will discover new ways to make wacky noises, as well as enjoy an all-new, elevated clubhouse.

When you step inside Goofy’s House, you’ll find a fun, interactive candy-making contraption that only Goofy could imagine!

The confectionery contraption begins high outside of Goofy’s home, as drips of honey fall from a beehive onto a chute that slides the colorful drops around and down into the home.

From there, junior candymakers will help Goofy make the candy, and the silly sounds of household appliances will combine to make a truly Goofy symphony.

Donald’s Boat

Kids will definitely love making a splash in this space! You also can look into the boat through the portholes to witness bubbles of fun inside the flooded vessel and interact with some familiar ducklings including Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby.

For those wanting to get a little “nutty,” you can head over to Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster, where Mickey’s Toontown’s favorite tinkerer, Gadget Hackwrench, has created a one-of-a-kind, fun-sized coaster for the town’s tiniest citizens.

And at Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House

You may even be able to visit with Mickey and Minnie while you’re there, should they be home.

Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin

And when you feel a snack attack coming on, you’ll be able to turn to two new places to appease your appetites in the land: Café Daisy, where acclaimed culinary expert, Daisy Duck, serves up diner classics at her sidewalk table eatery; and the Toontown Farmers Market at Good Boy! Grocers, a friendly roadside stand, offering grab-and-go drinks and treats.

P.S.: We’ll be discussing this story on LPTV at 10:00 a.m. PT today.