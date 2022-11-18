New Logo Design for Disney D-Light at Disneyland Paris

If you are visiting Disneyland Paris, one thing you do not want to miss is Disney D-Light. The show now has a new logo designed by Disney.

What's Happening:

  • As Disney D-Light continues to enchant our Guests every night at Disneyland Paris, they are happy to share with you the logo created for the show.

About Disney D-Light: (According to the Disneyland Paris website)

  • As night falls, prepare to be amazed by a brand-new magical show with spectacular drone light choreography that illuminates the sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle as if by magic, followed by the spectacular Disney Illuminations.
  • It’s the perfect way to end a 30th Anniversary day.