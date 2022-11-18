New Mercedes-Benz Ad Transports Us to Pandora in Honor of “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Mercedes-Benz has released a new ad that transports viewers to Pandora in honor of next month’s long-awaited theatrical debut of Avatar: The Way of Water.
- The new ad shows off some of the amazing visuals of Pandor, including some of the incredible creatures that call the planet home.
- It also features the tagline “Earth is our Pandora.”
- Check out the new ad below:
About Avatar: The Way of Water
- With Avatar: The Way of Water, the cinematic experience reaches new heights as director James Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.
- Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
- This film is directed by James Cameron, produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production, and stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.
- Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters on December 16th.