is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of November 21st-25th:

Monday, November 21 Rev Run ( Hip Hop Nutcracker

Tuesday, November 22 Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell ( Devotion )

Wednesday, November 23 Kumail Nanjiani ( Welcome to Chippendales Patti LaBelle ( A New Orleans Noel )

Thursday, November 24 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date October 19, 2022 Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Sean Patrick Thomas and director Chinonye Chukwu ( Till ) Amber Tamblyn ( Listening in the Dark )

Friday, November 25 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date November 2, 2022 Matthew Perry ( Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir ) Tarana Burke (#metoo founder)



The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.