Disney launches Mickey and Friends: Season of Friendship & Giving. In celebration of the holiday season Disney unveils multiple new collaborations and more.

What's Happening:

As part of the global, multi-year campaign, Mickey & Friends: Stay True, Disney has launched Mickey and Friends: Season of Friendship & Giving , a nationwide campaign inspired by Mickey and Friends’ love of the holidays, delighting each other with the perfect gift and their iconic friendship that has spanned decades.

To kick off Mickey and Friends: Season of Friendship & Giving, Disney is launching a TikTok campaign to bring a new content experience to audiences and partnering with creators such as @izzipoopi, @jennifermika_, @everettwilliams, @maya.and.hunter and @mariandcandicee to unveil Mickey and Friends products across the lifestyle, home, accessories, fashion and food categories.

Give the Gift of Mickey and Friends: