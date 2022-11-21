ESPN has announced an extension with the International Federation of Competitive Eating on a new, multi-year deal to keep ESPN as the exclusive domestic partner for the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest through 2029.

What's Happening:

Last year, the event returned to the corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues in Coney Island, where professional eater Joey Chestnut defended his Mustard Yellow Belt for his record-setting 15th victory on the men’s side, and had professional eater Miki Sudo return to the head position on the podium for her eighth Pink Belt.

ESPN has had the annual July 4 contest on its platforms since 2004.

What They’re Saying: