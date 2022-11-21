Marvel Issues Updates for “Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game”

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game continues to grow and expand thanks to the feedback provided by the players. Marvel has clarified some rules, and continued to streamline the game in Update 1.3.

If you haven't had a chance to play the game yet, don't miss this opportunity to play with the latest game updates.

Take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes—or create your own—to fight some of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe.

Featuring the All-New, All-Different d616 System designed by Matt Forbeck, “The Playtest Rulebook” gives players the chance to play the game—including character creation and combat—while shaping the future of the game via player feedback.

The book also includes an introductory scenario and full profiles for some of Marvel's greatest heroes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, and more.

All you need is the book, three six-sided dice, and a group of friends.

The official role-playing game core rulebook and a new adventure book

New Rule Changes: