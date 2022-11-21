Marvel Issues Updates for “Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game”

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game continues to grow and expand thanks to the feedback provided by the players. Marvel has clarified some rules, and continued to streamline the game in Update 1.3.
- If you haven't had a chance to play the game yet, don't miss this opportunity to play with the latest game updates.
- Take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes—or create your own—to fight some of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe.
- Featuring the All-New, All-Different d616 System designed by Matt Forbeck, “The Playtest Rulebook” gives players the chance to play the game—including character creation and combat—while shaping the future of the game via player feedback.
- The book also includes an introductory scenario and full profiles for some of Marvel's greatest heroes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, and more.
- All you need is the book, three six-sided dice, and a group of friends.
- The official role-playing game core rulebook and a new adventure book will be released in Summer 2023.
New Rule Changes:
- Might is now Melee. The new name reflects the ability’s purpose better.
- The number of ability points a character gets per rank has changed. These are mostly much lower.
- The game has removed Action Modifiers, which were the ability score plus Rank. Now players use the ability score.
- Defense scores are now 10+ the ability score.
- Health and Focus are now 25x Resilience/Vigilance.
- The initiative modifier is now the character’s Vigilance score.
- Running Speed is now 5 + 1 for every 5 points of Agility, modified by Size.
- Effects from powers, traits, weapons, or any other item that add to or subtract from damage multipliers do not stack.
- Add the character’s ability modifier to damage rolls.
- Damage Reduction now affects the attacker’s damage multiplier rather than being a flat number.
- Characters can heal their Health or Focus at any time by spending a Karma point.
- Weapons now add to the damage multiplier. We also added rules for grenades.
- Updated falling damage rules.
- Added a number of reaction maneuvers.
- Characters who are not heroic can gain and spend Karma but do not start with any.
- Altered number of power sets and powers a character can have per rank. This mostly went up.
- Clarified how concentration works with powers.
- Clarified a bunch of powers and added a few new ones too.
- Changed the number of extra traits a character gets per rank.
- Changed a number of traits to tags and made the number of tags you can have unlimited.
- Removed a couple traits and turned Combat Trickery into a power.