New Projection Mapping Show to Take Kennedy Space Center’s “Holidays in Space” to a Festive New Level

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is decking the rockets for Holidays in Space sponsored by Pepsi Zero Sugar, launching Friday, December 16 and running through Friday, December 30.

This year's Holidays in Space will feature a brand-new, out-of-this-world nighttime projection mapping show – Starflake’s Holiday Voyage – on the outside of Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, all-new festive décor and strolling entertainers.

The unique projection mapping show, will take guests on a breathtaking six-minute-long journey through the stars, Earth and beyond.

Guests will recognize familiar places throughout their journey – including the Vehicle Assembly Building, the Artemis Moon rocket, the International Space Station, the James Webb Space Telescope and more.

As guests make their way through the front gate, they will look in wonder at the festive holiday décor – including a 50’ foot tree illuminating the Rocket Garden and Gateway with more than 61,000 pixels, six-foot-tall astronaut nutcrackers and more – beginning November 25.

Guests will also see the return of their favorite décor, such as the NASA meatball turned holiday ornament.

Plus, guests will encounter festive roaming street performances by a singing duo and comedy act, helping spread the holiday cheer!

For more information about Holidays in Space, visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com

What they’re saying: