Unique Thanksgiving Day Dining Options Available at Universal Orlando Resort

If you're planning on being in Central Florida on Thanksgiving, there are many options available for those who want to celebrate the holiday at Universal Orlando Resort.

What’s Available:

Thanksgiving Day Meals: (available only on November 24, 2022):

Bigfire at Universal CityWalk:

Appetizer: Autumn Salad – made with watercress, baby arugula, frisee, fuji apples, golden gooseberries, wild oak granola, blue cheese, and champagne shallot vinaigrette

Entrée: Turkey breast & thigh meat served with wood-charred maple Brussels sprouts with pork belly, cranberry ginger compote sauce, stuffing, and gravy

Dessert: Dutch apple pie with bourbon ice cream

Lombard's Seafood Grille at Universal Studios Florida:

Appetizers: Savory Fall Butternut Squash Soup – made with cinnamon crème fraiche and toasted pumpkin seeds o Baby Mixed Greens Bouquet – wrapped with European cucumber featuring burgundy poached pears, candied walnuts, buttermilk blue cheese, and pomegranate

Entrée: Herb roasted turkey, mushroom cornbread stuffing, buttered Yukon gold mash, bacon bourbon Brussels sprouts, sage turkey gravy, and cranberry orange ginger compote

Dessert: Pumpkin pie topped with nutmeg whipped cream and salted caramel sauce

Confisco Grille at Universal’s Islands of Adventure:

Appetizers: Savory Fall Butternut Squash Soup – garnished with roasted pepitas and crème fraiche Baby Spinach Salad – served with roasted spiced chickpeas, candied almonds, cranberry, feta cheese, and honey balsamic vinaigrette

Entrée: Herb roasted turkey and sage gravy served with traditional wild mushroom stuffing, buttered Yukon gold mash, roasted baby carrots with toasted pecans and sorghum drizzle, and cranberry sauce

Dessert: Traditional pumpkin pie with marzipan mini pumpkins

Thunder Falls Terrace at Universal’s Islands of Adventure:

Appetizer: Thanksgiving Mixed Green Salad – with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, candied nuts, and balsamic honey vinaigrette

Entrée: Herb roasted turkey and sage gravy, traditional wild mushroom stuffing, mashed Yukon gold potatoes, roasted root vegetables with turmeric and cumin, and cranberry sauce

Dessert: Traditional pumpkin pie with marzipan mini pumpkins

Grab-and-go Items: (available through January 1, 2023)

Central Park Crepes at Universal Studios Florida:

Turkey Dinner Crepe: Filled with roasted turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, cranberries, turkey gravy, and cornbread croutons

Battery Park (located alongside the lagoon near Mel’s Drive-In) at Universal Studios Florida:

Turkey Dinner Sandwich: Artisan cranberry bread filled with turkey, brie cheese, and turkey gravy

VBLT: A vegan BLT made with smoked tempeh bacon, divina tomatoes, arugula, vegan pepper jack cheese, and tomato aioli

Mac 'N Cheese Food Truck at Universal Studios Florida:

Nashville Mac 'N Cheese: White cheddar cheese mac n' cheese shells, battered chicken, Nashville-style spicy sauce, and scallions

Pork Belly Mac 'N Cheese: White cheddar mac n' cheese shells, sweet potato pork belly hash, and bourbon pecan sauce

Golden Mac 'N Cheese: White cheddar cheese mac n' cheese shells, battered chicken, golden BBQ sauce, and scallions

TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida: