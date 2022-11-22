Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals On Collectibles, Apparel, Toys and More

Happy Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Star Wars fans! As the holiday shopping season heats up, dozens of brands are launching sales on their most popular Star Wars gifts so that you can make this year’s presents the most galactic ever!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

StarWars.com is helping fans prepare for a weekend full of shopping by highlighting all of the incredible deals being offered during the holiday season.

is helping fans prepare for a weekend full of shopping by highlighting all of the incredible deals being offered during the holiday season. From fun gifts for family members to treats for yourself, there are so many incredible finds spanning Star Wars collectibles, apparel, décor, and more.

Below is StarWars.com’ s full guide of retailers participating with Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday deals.

s full guide of retailers participating with Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday deals. Happy shopping and May The Force Be With You!

Black Friday/Cyber Monday Star Wars Deals

Get 20% off from November 23-29.

Take up to 50% off select Star Wars titles at the Nintendo of America Cyber Deals Sale!

Get 30% off on Black Friday weekend, November 25-27.

Get 30% off Black Friday through Cyber Monday on select accessories for the whole family.

Take 15% off select Camelot Dots.

Enjoy an extra 15% off sitewide November 25-28!

Take 20% off sitewide November 22-28 using the code “HAPPY20″!

Get 25% off sitewide November 18-28!

Take 20% off all Star Wars items November 21-27 and 25% off November 28-30!

Take $40 off statues, $30 off L3D busts, $20 off mini busts, and $15 off jumbo figures.

Enjoy 50% off sitewide from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Get up to 41% off official Star Wars metal prints.

Get up to 30% off Star Wars rings from November 24 – 29.

Enjoy 20% off on Black Friday with coupon code “BLACKFRIDAY20″.

Take 50% off FigPins variety of Star Wars designs.

Get 20% off all Darth Vader luggage using the code STAR10 through December 4.

Pick up a Pop! Jumbo Lights and Sounds Darth Vader for just $40 on November 28.

Get up to 30% off Star Wars styles through November 29.

Ground UP

Get 50% off all Star Wars styles from November 25-28.

Save 20% on Star Wars gifts, and BOGO on Star Wars holiday wrap and boxed cards.

Get up to 60% off sitewide, including new Star Wars styles found exclusively at Her Universe.

Get up to 50% off sitewide, including Star Wars collections, from November 17-30, plus free shipping and an extra 20% off sale items on Cyber Monday only!

Buy one, get one 50% off for Black Friday, and buy one, get one 30% off on Cyber Monday.

Get up to 30% off cell-phone holders featuring Grogu, Darth Vader, and more. And if you buy 2, get free shipping! Both deals are available November 21-28.

Save over 70% during the Star Wars Cyber Monday Supercharged Holiday Deal!

Get up to 40% off select LEGO Star Wars building sets.

Take 30 % off November 23-30.

Get up to 50% off sitewide, including Star Wars collections, from November 15-30, plus enjoy free shipping for Cyber Week November 28-30!

Take up to 70% off all Star Wars items on Loungefly’s official site.

Get 20% off all orders.

Take 40% off all Star Wars designs with code BLACKFRIDAY22 at checkout from November 21-28.

Save 10% off sitewide with free domestic shipping or reduced international shipping.

Get 20% off select Star Wars Gold & Silver Collectible Coins from November 25-29!

Get up to 28% off Star Wars items.

Get 20% off, no code needed!

Take 30% off everything Monday only!

Save $150 on all Star Wars bedroom items from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Get 20% off all Star Wars and Mandalorian rugs & doormats from 11/23 to 11/30.

Get 25% off with code “SALE25″ from November 23-30.

Save up to 70% off select Star Wars products

Take up to 40% off select Star Wars merchandise, Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Get up to 30% off tumblers.

Save up to 25% off some Star Wars home collections, including Jedi and Dark Side.

Take up to 50% off Star Wars items.

Get 30% off sitewide, including the new Star Wars collection, from November 20-28!

Get 20% off sitewide Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Take 30% off tumblers November 24-28.

Buy on, get one 50% off in the cyber week sale!

Take up to 33% off sitewide on snacking containers and blender bottles.

Get up to 30% off on Star Wars wall decals and peel and stick wallpaper!