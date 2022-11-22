Disney Ambassadors Surprise Cast With a Special “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Mission

Disney Ambassadors surprised cast members with a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mission. Mark Everett King Jr. shared with Disney Parks Blog what this exciting day was all about.
What’s Happening:
- Mark Everett King Jr., a Disneyland Resort Ambassador, was able to share his enthusiasm with fellow cast members when he and Nataly Guzman surprised Walker Williams, Entertainment, and Lorelei Voegels, Attractions, with a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebration mission.
- The first stop was at the Avengers Campus Super Store to get outfitted in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever merchandise.
- Then they headed to Flavors of Wakanda Marketplace in the Hollywood Backlot at Disney California Adventure. This is a good stop for Peri-Peri Chicken, Maafe, and Butterfly Pea Tea Lemonade, which are all inspired by African cuisine.
- Of course you need to have a surprise visit from Black Panther.
- They had an encounter with M'Baku, who is one of the greatest warriors and leaders of the Jabari Tribe.
- After they learn the ways of the Jabari, they make their way to the Black Panther Celebration Garden to honor the legacy and lore of the Black Panther and have a moment to reflect on the legendary protectors of the Kingdom of Wakanda.
What They’re Saying:
- Away from all the excitement, we took a moment to look back on all that we experienced that day. “It was amazing to see other areas of the resort that I don’t get to see as an Attractions cast member in Tomorrowland,” Lorelei said. Walker shared, The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebration is breathtaking.”
- Every detail of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebration perfectly captures the magic that the films have created for me, and I loved sharing that feeling with my fellow cast members.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning