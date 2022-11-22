Disney Ambassadors Surprise Cast With a Special “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Mission

Disney Ambassadors surprised cast members with a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever mission. Mark Everett King Jr. shared with Disney Parks Blog what this exciting day was all about.

What’s Happening:

Mark Everett King Jr., a Disneyland Resort Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebration mission.

The first stop was at the Avengers Campus

Then they headed to Flavors of Wakanda Marketplace in the Hollywood Backlot at Disney California Adventure

Of course you need to have a surprise visit from Black Panther.

They had an encounter with M'Baku, who is one of the greatest warriors and leaders of the Jabari Tribe.

After they learn the ways of the Jabari, they make their way to the Black Panther Celebration Garden to honor the legacy and lore of the Black Panther and have a moment to reflect on the legendary protectors of the Kingdom of Wakanda.

What They’re Saying:

Away from all the excitement, we took a moment to look back on all that we experienced that day. “It was amazing to see other areas of the resort that I don’t get to see as an Attractions cast member in Tomorrowland,” Lorelei said. Walker shared, The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebration is breathtaking.”

Every detail of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebration perfectly captures the magic that the films have created for me, and I loved sharing that feeling with my fellow cast members.