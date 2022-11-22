List of Refurbishments at Disneyland Paris Taking Place November Through January

Refurbishments are important at any Disney theme park to make sure all of the rides and attractions stay running and looking their best. If you are planning on visiting Disneyland Paris, there will be some ongoing refurbishments in November, December, and January.
What's Happening:
- If you are planning on visiting Disneyland Paris in November, December, or January, there will be some ongoing refurbishments taking place.
Closures and Dates:
- Orbitron: closed from November 21 to November 25
- Pavillon des Princesses: closed from November 28 to December 2
- Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: closed from January 9 to January 13
- Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque: January 16 to January 27
- Le Pays des Contes de Fées: January 16 to January 27
- Cars ROAD TRIP: January 16 to January 27
- Les Voyages de Pinocchio: January 30 to March 17
- Les Mystères du Nautilus: closed until further notice
- ‘it’s a small world’: closed until further notice