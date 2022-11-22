List of Refurbishments at Disneyland Paris Taking Place November Through January

Refurbishments are important at any Disney theme park to make sure all of the rides and attractions stay running and looking their best. If you are planning on visiting Disneyland Paris, there will be some ongoing refurbishments in November, December, and January.

What's Happening:

Closures and Dates: