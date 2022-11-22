Meet Guy Harvey at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay December 3 and 4

Guy Harvey will be doing a special meet and greet for guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on December 3 and 4.

What's Happening:

Dr. Guy Harvey returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay during Christmas Town, offering guests multiple options to connect with the world-renowned artist and conservationist.

Original pieces of art, ranging from $1,250 to $12,500 and exclusive for park guests, will be available for purchase and Dr. Harvey’s signature.

A percentage of every purchase benefits conservation efforts of marine wildlife worldwide.

Meet and greets and autographs are included with regular park admission, Fun Cards and Annual Passes, all part of the current Black Friday sale available through Nov. 25 and with savings up to 60%.

Limited spaces offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com

When and Where:

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Xcursions Gift Shop at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

