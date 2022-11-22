Meet Guy Harvey at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay December 3 and 4

Guy Harvey will be doing a special meet and greet for guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on December 3 and 4.
What's Happening:
- Dr. Guy Harvey returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay during Christmas Town, offering guests multiple options to connect with the world-renowned artist and conservationist.
- Original pieces of art, ranging from $1,250 to $12,500 and exclusive for park guests, will be available for purchase and Dr. Harvey’s signature.
- A percentage of every purchase benefits conservation efforts of marine wildlife worldwide.
- Meet and greets and autographs are included with regular park admission, Fun Cards and Annual Passes, all part of the current Black Friday sale available through Nov. 25 and with savings up to 60%.
- Limited spaces offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
- For more information, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com.
When and Where:
- Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.
- Xcursions Gift Shop at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
About Guy Harvey:
- Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist, explorer, and entrepreneur, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea.
- His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science.
- Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Guy returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984.
- Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Guy has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints.
- For more information, please visit www.guyharvey.com.