Universal Studios Hollywood To Reveal Festive Seasonal Food and Drink This Week

Universal Studios Hollywood has unveiled a number of festive holiday foods, treats, and drinks that are arriving at the park this week for guests to celebrate the season!

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed a number of delectable treats that are arriving at the park this week to celebrate the season.
  • New menu items will appear throughout the park and include savory food items, sweets, and specialty beverages.
  • Savory Food Items that can be found around the park include:
    • Holiday Popcorn Chicken & Waffle
    • Roasted Chicken & Brie Croissant
    • Smoked Brisket Sandwich
    • Max 22″ Hot Dog
    • Harvest Stew in a Bread Bowl (Vegan)
    • Clam Chowder in a Bread Bowl
    • English Holiday Meal at Three Broomsticks

  • Festive Sweets:
    • Butterscotch Pudding Jar
    • Black Forest Cake Jar
    • Gingerbread Who-Ville Tree Cookie
    • Holiday Minion Sugar Cookie
    • Snow Globe Cookie
    • Smores Cupcake
    • Pumpkin Spice Caramel Cupcake
    • Mini Donut Cup (Cinnamon Sugar & Pumpkin Spice)
    • Grinch Donut
    • Chocolate Wreath Donut
    • Grinch Funnel Cake
    • Pumpkin Spice Churro
    • Grinch Cotton Candy

 

  • Specialty Beverages (non-alcoholic):
    • Classic Hot Chocolate
    • Peppermint Hot Chocolate
    • Smores Hot Chocolate
    • Grinch’s Heart Lemonade
  • Cold Mixed Drinks (alcoholic)
    • Winter Mojito
    • Santa’s Secret Tonic
    • Mulligan’s Treat
    • Sleigh Bell Irish Sour
    • Grinch’s Heart
    • Fiesta Fizz
  • Hot Mixed Drinks (alcoholic)
    • Spiked Peppermint Hot Chocolate
    • Buttered Rum
    • Pear Cider