Universal Studios Hollywood To Reveal Festive Seasonal Food and Drink This Week

Universal Studios Hollywood has unveiled a number of festive holiday foods, treats, and drinks that are arriving at the park this week for guests to celebrate the season!

Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed a number of delectable treats that are arriving at the park this week to celebrate the season.

New menu items will appear throughout the park and include savory food items, sweets, and specialty beverages.

Savory Food Items that can be found around the park include: Holiday Popcorn Chicken & Waffle Roasted Chicken & Brie Croissant Smoked Brisket Sandwich Max 22″ Hot Dog Harvest Stew in a Bread Bowl (Vegan) Clam Chowder in a Bread Bowl English Holiday Meal at Three Broomsticks



Festive Sweets: Butterscotch Pudding Jar Black Forest Cake Jar Gingerbread Who-Ville Tree Cookie Holiday Minion Sugar Cookie Snow Globe Cookie Smores Cupcake Pumpkin Spice Caramel Cupcake Mini Donut Cup (Cinnamon Sugar & Pumpkin Spice) Grinch Donut Chocolate Wreath Donut Grinch Funnel Cake Pumpkin Spice Churro Grinch Cotton Candy

