Universal Studios Hollywood To Reveal Festive Seasonal Food and Drink This Week

Universal Studios Hollywood has unveiled a number of festive holiday foods, treats, and drinks that are arriving at the park this week for guests to celebrate the season!
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed a number of delectable treats that are arriving at the park this week to celebrate the season.
- New menu items will appear throughout the park and include savory food items, sweets, and specialty beverages.
- Savory Food Items that can be found around the park include:
- Holiday Popcorn Chicken & Waffle
- Roasted Chicken & Brie Croissant
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich
- Max 22″ Hot Dog
- Harvest Stew in a Bread Bowl (Vegan)
- Clam Chowder in a Bread Bowl
- English Holiday Meal at Three Broomsticks
- Festive Sweets:
- Butterscotch Pudding Jar
- Black Forest Cake Jar
- Gingerbread Who-Ville Tree Cookie
- Holiday Minion Sugar Cookie
- Snow Globe Cookie
- Smores Cupcake
- Pumpkin Spice Caramel Cupcake
- Mini Donut Cup (Cinnamon Sugar & Pumpkin Spice)
- Grinch Donut
- Chocolate Wreath Donut
- Grinch Funnel Cake
- Pumpkin Spice Churro
- Grinch Cotton Candy
- Specialty Beverages (non-alcoholic):
- Classic Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Smores Hot Chocolate
- Grinch’s Heart Lemonade
- Cold Mixed Drinks (alcoholic)
- Winter Mojito
- Santa’s Secret Tonic
- Mulligan’s Treat
- Sleigh Bell Irish Sour
- Grinch’s Heart
- Fiesta Fizz
- Hot Mixed Drinks (alcoholic)
- Spiked Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Buttered Rum
- Pear Cider