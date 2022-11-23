An Antitrust Lawsuit Filed Against Disney Over Rising Prices Across Live Streaming Market

According to The Hollywood Reporter, YouTube TV subscribers have had a problem with Disney's ownership of Hulu and ESPN, which has allowed the company to raise prices across the market.

What's Happening:

Many who subscribed to YouTube TV have been angry with Disney's ownership of Hulu and ESPN with rising prices and are taking action.

An antitrust lawsuit has been brought against the Walt Disney Company, targeting the entertainment "monolith’s dual role as a content supplier and distributor in business dealings."

The suit was filed on Friday in a California federal court against Disney. They want the company to "set a price floor" across the industry.

The suit also names ESPN, requiring that it be included as part of any basic cable package.

YouTube TV subscribers say that Google's dealings with Disney have resulted in an increase in the base package from $35 to $65 per month.

This lawsuit was filed just days before Bob Iger returned to Disney to lead the company.

Disney has not commented about the situation.

What They’re Saying: