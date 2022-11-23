An Antitrust Lawsuit Filed Against Disney Over Rising Prices Across Live Streaming Market

According to The Hollywood Reporter, YouTube TV subscribers have had a problem with Disney's ownership of Hulu and ESPN, which has allowed the company to raise prices across the market.
What's Happening:
- Many who subscribed to YouTube TV have been angry with Disney's ownership of Hulu and ESPN with rising prices and are taking action.
- An antitrust lawsuit has been brought against the Walt Disney Company, targeting the entertainment "monolith’s dual role as a content supplier and distributor in business dealings."
- The suit was filed on Friday in a California federal court against Disney. They want the company to "set a price floor" across the industry.
- The suit also names ESPN, requiring that it be included as part of any basic cable package.
- YouTube TV subscribers say that Google's dealings with Disney have resulted in an increase in the base package from $35 to $65 per month.
- This lawsuit was filed just days before Bob Iger returned to Disney to lead the company.
- Disney has not commented about the situation.
What They’re Saying:
- “Since Disney acquired operational control over Hulu in May 2019, prices across the [streaming live pay television] Market, including for YouTube TV, have doubled,” reads the complaint. “This dramatic, marketwide price inflation has been led by Disney’s own price hikes for Hulu + Live TV.”