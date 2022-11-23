“Avatar: The Way Of Water” Approved for Release in China

According to Deadline, Chinese authorities approved the release of Avatar: The Way of Water on December 16th, which is the same day that the film will be released globally.
What's Happening:
- China has given its approval to the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
- This news was released on Disney’s social media Weibo account in the PRC.
- During the pandemic, many of the Hollywood blockbuster films, especially Disney and Marvel, were sidelined. The first Avatar film was a huge success in China, earning more than $260 million between all its re-releases, or 9% of the picture’s $2.9 billion lifetime cumulative audience.
- When the movie was released in China in March 2021, the total earnings were close to $58 million.
- You can see the trailer below.